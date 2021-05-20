Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 152,216 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,216 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

