FY2021 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,523,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

