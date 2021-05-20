FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By DA Davidson

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.72.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.