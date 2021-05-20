Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

USAS stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $218.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237,243 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

