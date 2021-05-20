Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ECC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

