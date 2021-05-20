DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Hits $34.64 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $34.64 million and $3.36 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

