KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KEY stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

