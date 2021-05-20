Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

