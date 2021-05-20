O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $690,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $164.81 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -185.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

