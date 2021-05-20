Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Price Target at €2.54

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.54 ($2.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

