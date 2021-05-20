O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 in the last 90 days.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

