O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 142,005 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,005 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,463,000 after purchasing an additional 609,051 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

