First National Trust Co Sells 161,696 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

