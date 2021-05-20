Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $370.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.88 and a 200 day moving average of $313.65. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.