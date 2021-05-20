Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viasat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,330.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

