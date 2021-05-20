Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

