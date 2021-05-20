Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,200 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

