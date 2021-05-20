Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,200 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Roku stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.
