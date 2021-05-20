DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053843 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

