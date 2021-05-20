Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.85. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,540 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $571.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,355 shares of company stock worth $1,023,661. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.