Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 135 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $307.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.42 and its 200-day moving average is $290.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

