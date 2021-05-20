Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 9,913 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PetMed Express worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,474. The stock has a market cap of $592.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

