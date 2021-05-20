JLP Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.14. 14,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,681. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

