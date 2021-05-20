$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post sales of $11.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.71 billion and the lowest is $10.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $48.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.