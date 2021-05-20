Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $158.40

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $158.40, but opened at $149.08. Omega Flex shares last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

