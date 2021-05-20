ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.17. ReneSola shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 6,830 shares trading hands.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

