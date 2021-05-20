Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.94. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 210,032 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

