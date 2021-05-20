Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

TDC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

