The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 557,557 shares.The stock last traded at $92.69 and had previously closed at $88.55.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

