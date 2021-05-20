G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $33.33

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $32.30. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 509 shares.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,267,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

