Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.34. Waterdrop shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.