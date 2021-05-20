Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $98.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

