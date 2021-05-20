ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

