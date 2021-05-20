Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 15,535 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

