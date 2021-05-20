Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.10% of Penns Woods Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWOD opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $176.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $27,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,690.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 1,100 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,332 shares of company stock valued at $172,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

