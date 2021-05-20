Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

