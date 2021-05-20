Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $370.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.62. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

