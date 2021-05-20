Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

