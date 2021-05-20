Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

