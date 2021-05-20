Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,130 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

