The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 236.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

