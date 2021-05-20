National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $80.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.69 million and the lowest is $78.20 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $327.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

