Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.