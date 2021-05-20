Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $100.00 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.