Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 388,989 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $746,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,124,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.