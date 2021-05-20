MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0015 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $516,449.08 and approximately $490.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

