Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.