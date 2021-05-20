Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

