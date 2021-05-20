Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 45,054 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

