Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 116,195 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.