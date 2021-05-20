Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

